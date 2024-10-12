Arsenal ‘eye’ double Bournemouth raid amid Newcastle United transfer speculation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Arsenal have emerged as surprise contenders to sign Bournemouth’s Antoine Semenyo in January.

Semenyo has started the season in superb fashion for Bournemouth, scoring three times in just seven Premier League appearances to date. The 24-year-old also enjoyed a strong campaign last year, scoring eight times, including one against Newcastle United at St James’ Park.

This form has led to speculation that he may leave the Vitality Stadium when the January transfer window opens with a clutch of clubs, including Newcastle United, among those reportedly interested in his signature. The Magpies may look to strengthen their right wing options and Semenyo’s Premier League experience could be something that attracts them to make a move.

However, they could face stiff competition from north London with reports from Caught Offside suggesting that Arsenal are eyeing Semenyo in a double move. According to the reports, Semenyo is wanted alongside teammate Milos Kerkez by the Gunners as they plot a double raid on the Cherries.

Semenyo would act as back-up for Bukayo Saka at the Emirates Stadium whilst Kerkez could be the club’s main replacement for Oleksandr Zinchenko and Kieran Tierney, both of whom could leave the club next summer. Tierney, who was heavily-linked with a move to Newcastle United during the 2023 summer transfer window, spent last campaign on-loan at Real Sociedad but currently remains sidelined with a hamstring injury he suffered at Euro 2024.

Semenyo, meanwhile, is no stranger to the north east having spent half a season on-loan at Sunderland during the 2019/20 campaign. He failed to score in seven appearances for the Black Cats, however.