The Premier League have warned clubs that there is ‘no quick fix’ to APT rules following the results of Manchester City’s legal pursuit.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Both Manchester City and the Premier League claimed victory when the results of their arbitration proceedings were published on Monday afternoon. The dispute surrounded rules on Associated Party Transactions (APT) with City claiming they had been prevented from signing two lucrative deals because of these rules.

The fallout of these legal proceedings saw the Premier League organise an emergency meeting between all 20 clubs to discuss the next steps. Newcastle United, who were mentioned 15 times in the results of Man City’s case against the Premier League, will attend that meeting which has been scheduled for Thursday.

According to the Times, the Premier League has conceded there is ‘no quick fix’ to these rules with chief executive Richard Masters writing to clubs to inform them that they would be taking ‘the necessary time to develop our proposals and the associated draft rule amendments’. This slight U-Turn follows a Premier League statement, published in the immediate fallout of Monday’s results, which claimed that APT rules “can quickly and effectively be remedied by the league and clubs”.

Newcastle United will have a keen eye on the next steps following this APT case and the emergency meeting this week. The fallout from Man City’s case against the Premier League is set to rumble on for not just days and weeks but potentially months as new and amended rules are drafted.