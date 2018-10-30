Arsenal eyeing £8m defender after Newcastle fail to seal deal - reports

Nicholas Tagliafico is thought to be interesting Arsenal after he was linked with Newcastle
Nicholas Tagliafico is thought to be interesting Arsenal after he was linked with Newcastle

Arsenal have reportedly joined the race for Ajax defender Nicolas Tagliafico - who was interesting Newcastle in the summer.

Calciomercato are reporting that the Gunners are keen on a move for the Argentinian left-back, who jetted off to the World Cup in the summer.

Tagliafico, 26, only joined Ajax in January but has quickly impressed following a string of fine performances - and such displays have naturally attracted interest from elsewhere.

MORE: Benitez has delivered this message to Salomon Rondon

Rafa Benitez was keen on the full-back in the summer but was unable to afford his £8million price tag.

The Spaniard was keen to land a left-back to offer competition and cover for Paul Dummett, but was unsuccessful in his pursuits of Tagliafico and Stanley N'Soki - having also been linked with several other players.

And now, these latest reports suggest that Arsenal could swoop in and seal a deal after Newcastle's failure to do so.

READ: DeAndre Yedlin praises Newcastle United's loyal fans

With Nacho Monreal's contract set to expire in the summer - and injuries thwarting the progress of Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Sead Kolasinac - Unai Emery is thought to be in the market for reinforcements.

And Tagliafico could fit the bill, although his reported £8m price tag could have risen since the summer.