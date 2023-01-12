Arsenal have been charged with breaching FA Rule E20.1 in failing to ensure “all directors, players, officials, employees, servants, representatives, spectators, and all persons purporting to be its supporters or followers, to conduct themselves in an orderly fashion,” for the second time in six days following events that took place during Monday's 3-0 win at Oxford.

The Gunners players appealed to referee David Coote to be awarded a penalty after Eddie Nketiah’s shot appeared to strike the arm of Oxford defender Elliott Moore. With no VAR in place, the referee waved play on as the Arsenal players protested.

And an FA statement read: "It's alleged that Arsenal FC failed to ensure its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during the 34th minute, and the club has until Monday 16 January 2023 to respond."

Arsenal's Kieran Tierney, Mo Elneny and Gabriel appeal to referee David Coote during the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match between Oxford United and Arsenal at Kassam Stadium on January 09, 2023 in Oxford, England. (Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Last week, Arsenal were charged by the FA for a very similar incident that saw them denied a late penalty in the 0-0 draw with Newcastle at the Emirates Stadium. Granit Xhaka's cross into the box hit Newcastle winger Jacob Murphy’s arm from close range but the referee waved away Arsenal's appeals and VAR refrained from intervening.

On Friday, an FA statement read: “Arsenal have been charged with a breach of FA Rule E20.1 following its Premier League match against Newcastle United FC on Tuesday 3 January 2023.

Arsenal players surround the Referee Andy Madley after a late penalty appeal during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Newcastle United at Emirates Stadium on January 03, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

“It’s alleged that Arsenal FC failed to ensure its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during the 95th minute, and the club has until Tuesday 10 January 2023 to respond.”

It was the fourth time an opposing side has been hit with an FA charge following an encounter with Newcastle this season. Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur were also charged for incidents that took place during matches against The Magpies.

