Mikel Arteta has a number of injury concerns to deal with ahead of Arsenal’s clash with Newcastle United on Sunday.

Arsenal host Newcastle United with both sides striving to confirm Champions League qualification. Whilst the Gunners have been second for most of the campaign, their participation in next season’s Champions League is not yet guaranteed - whilst defeat on Sunday could also see their grasp on second removed by their opponents.

Arteta has already seen his side fall to defeat against the Magpies on three occasions this season, following a 1-0 defeat in the reverse fixture back in November and two 2-0 losses in their Carabao Cup semi-final meeting earlier this year. Arsenal, though, did complete an impressive comeback against Liverpool on Sunday, coming back from two down to take a point from the champions.

That came at a cost, though, with Mikel Merino receiving a red card and suspension whilst Leandro Trossard also left the Anfield pitch injured. With such a crucial game to come this weekend, will Trossard be fit to play a role against Newcastle United?

Will Declan Rice be fit after missing out entirely against the Reds? Here, we take a look at all the latest injury news from the Arsenal camp ahead of Sunday’s clash with Newcastle United.

Arsenal team and injury news v Newcastle United

Gabriel Jesus - out

Jesus suffered an ACL injury just as he was becoming a regular under Arteta. The Brazilian will not play again this season.

Takehiro Tomiyasu - out

Tomiyasu has struggled with injury problems all season and will not feature on Sunday against Newcastle United. A knee injury will keep him out of the remainder of the campaign.

Gabriel Magalhaes - out

The Brazilian will not feature again this season after suffering a hamstring injury.

Mikel Merino - out

Merino was shown a red card during Arsenal’s draw with Liverpool at the weekend. A subsequent one-match suspension will mean he misses Sunday’s game and a reunion with his former employers Newcastle United.

Declan Rice - doubt

Rice has been struggling with a hip injury and missed out entirely last weekend. Arteta admitted that the midfielder’s injury ‘does not look good’ and that he is regarded as a doubt to play on Sunday.

Kai Havertz - doubt

Havertz hasn’t featured for Arsenal since February after picking up a hamstring injury. There were fears his season was over, but Mikel Arteta has revealed recently that he could be back before the season concludes. The German was spotted in training with the Gunners this week, leading to hopes from north London that he will be fit enough to feature on Sunday.

Leandro Trossard - doubt

Trossard left the Anfield pitch last weekend in discomfort and holding his hamstring. Arteta didn’t provide an update on his fitness but it is believed that he will be assessed ahead of the clash with Newcastle United.

Jurrien Timber - doubt

Timber was judged to not be fit enough to feature against Liverpool last weekend. It is not thought his injury is serious, but he remains a doubt for this weekend’s game.