Newcastle United head into the summer window in a much better position than they entered it twelve months ago - unlike some of their Premier League rivals.

Newcastle United spent the final days of June 2024 searching for a quick fix to ensure they did not fall foul of the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules. Elliot Anderson and Yankuba Minteh were the ones that had to depart in order to raise vital funds as they avoided a points deduction.

18 months of lean spending, plus the sales of Lloyd Kelly and Miguel Almiron mean they now enter this summer on much stronger footing. However, PSR still continues to bite their nearest rivals with Aston Villa reportedly needing to sanction a sale before June 30 to ensure they do not fall foul of the rules.

Despite reaching the quarter finals of the Champions League and in the mix for a place next season, Villa remain very close to the PSR threshold and may have to be creative to find a solution and avoid a points deduction. Last summer, the Magpies found willing buyers in Nottingham Forest and Brighton to help them out, could they return the favour this summer?

Eddie Howe has already hinted that they will look to be proactive in that area, and one football finance expert believes that Newcastle could be Villa’s saviours this summer.

Stefan Borson on potential Newcastle United/Aston Villa swap deal

Speaking to Football Insider about Villa’s PSR situation, football finance expert Stefan Borson believes that Newcastle United could help them out this summer and has mooted a potential swap deal between the clubs that would benefit all parties. “It looks like the women’s team is the best indicator that they are thinking that they’re going to be short on PSR,” Borson said.

“We know that they’re quite happy to take that risk in June because they took it last year. Unlike Newcastle, they didn’t really seem that fazed by it.

“They seemed quite relaxed that they needed to do that last year and understood that it was a kind of cost of their ambitious plan. I think they’re more relaxed than perhaps Newcastle were about having that again.

“I think Newcastle have shown that they’re not interested in scrambling around in June again. They have acted accordingly to sort everything out well in advance of June so that they can have a quiet June.

“I think Newcastle are talking about whether they can be a beneficiary of other people’s distress. Maybe what happens is that we see a deal between Villa and Newcastle, where Newcastle are in a position to buy a player.

“Of course, when you’re buying from a PSR perspective, all of the cost is in the future years because it’s amortisation and wage costs. So, if you buy a player on 30 June, it doesn’t affect your PSR calculation for the year just gone at all. It’s all forward-looking.

“It’s different if you sell because if you sell, you can crystallise profits within that PSR year before 30 June. But if you’re buying, all of the cost comes in the future years, so that’s what you might see happening.”