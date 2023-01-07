Arsenal join Manchester United, Spurs & Liverpool with FA charge after Newcastle United meeting

Arsenal have been charged with breaching FA Rule E20.1 in failing to ensure “all directors, players, officials, employees, servants, representatives, spectators, and all persons purporting to be its supporters or followers, to conduct themselves in an orderly fashion.” The Gunners players surrounded referee Andy Madley in the 95th minute of the match in protest after being denied a late penalty.

Granit Xhaka's cross into the box hit Newcastle winger Jacob Murphy’s arm from close range but the referee waved away Arsenal's appeals and VAR refrained from intervening.

It was the first time Arsenal had dropped points at home all season as manager Mikel Arteta was left infuriated by the officiating as he clashed with Newcastle boss Eddie Howe on the touchline. Arteta referenced the last-gasp handball appeal as well as an earlier incident which saw United defender Dan Burn pull Gabriel down inside the area in his post match comments.

"We had two scandalous penalties,” he said. "There were two penalties. It's very simple. I'm talking about what I've seen. It was two scandalous penalties.”

On Friday, an FA statement read: “Arsenal have been charged with a breach of FA Rule E20.1 following its Premier League match against Newcastle United FC on Tuesday 3 January 2023.

Arsenal players surround the Referee Andy Madley after a late penalty appeal during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Newcastle United at Emirates Stadium on January 03, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

“It’s alleged that Arsenal FC failed to ensure its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during the 95th minute, and the club has until Tuesday 10 January 2023 to respond.”

It is the fourth time an opposing side has been hit with an FA charge following an encounter with Newcastle this season. Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur were also charged for incidents that took place during matches against The Magpies.

And when asked about his side ‘ruffling a few feathers’ with some of the Premier League's top sides, Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe responded: "We are not here to be popular and to get other teams to like us.