Newcastle United’s new 2024-25 Adidas home kit is on sale and clues regarding the third kit have already been hinted.

For the first time since 2010, Adidas are back at Newcastle’s kit manufacturers with the 2024-25 home shirt and a new range of training wear now on sale. Newcastle’s away kit, inspired by the 1995-96 away kit, is set to go on sale next month while the third kit is due for a release in August.

The Gazette understands Newcastle’s third kit will include one significant change with an alternative club crest on display. Instead of the usual Newcastle crest used on shirts since 1988, the third kit will revert back to the retro NUFC crest used from 1983 to 1988.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

The third kit will be white with a black and green trim that somewhat resembles Newcastle’s 1999-2000 away shirt.

While the badge change is yet to be officially confirmed by the club - there are several hints from other Adidas designs to suggest that it will indeed take place.

Manchester United, Arsenal and Bayern Munich all saw their 2023-24 third kits feature an alternative badge. Bayern Munich's 2023-24 third kit featured an old crest first used in 1923 while Man United and Arsenal’s designs featured simplified ‘red devil’ and ‘cannon’ logos respectively.

Arsenal’s third kit crest from 2023-24 has also been used on the club’s home kit for the 2024-25 campaign.

Newcastle agreed a five-year deal with Adidas understood to be worth upwards of £30million a season. The Magpies will receive an ‘elite’ package from Adidas with a range of merchandise, retro kits, clothing and training wear.