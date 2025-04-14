Anthony Gordon is admired by Arsenal ahead of the summer transfer window. | Getty Images

Arsenal have been linked with signing one of Newcastle United’s star players this summer - and it’s not Alexander Isak.

For months now, Arsenal have been linked with a move for the Swedish international as they search for ways to bolster Mikel Arteta’s attacking options. The Gunners look set again to miss out on ending their long wait for domestic silverware and will again have to strengthen their squad in the summer transfer window.

Isak had been viewed as an ideal target for the north London outfit, but Newcastle’s reluctance to even entertain a move and their expected demands of a fee well in excess of £100m for the striker will see Arsenal priced out of a move. Isak has also repeatedly spoken of his desire to stay on Tyneside, recently stating whilst on international duty: “There's not much to say, really.

“I've commented on my situation and my security in Newcastle several times. It's been written how much I love the city and the club, how well I feel there. I'm not thinking about the future.

“I just want to perform for Newcastle. Now we won the cup, but we want to finish strong and reach the Champions League. That's where my focus lies.”

Arsenal ‘like’ Anthony Gordon

Whilst speculation surrounding a move for Isak will again likely grow once the summer transfer window opens in June, the Gunners have also been linked with a surprise move for Anthony Gordon. Gordon returned to action on Sunday as a late substitute after suspension and then a hip injury he suffered on international duty kept him out of Newcastle’s previous four matches.

‘A wide attacker has been on the agenda for some time and I do hear left-winger is a position they are considering this summer,’ Ornstein wrote. ‘We all know Nico Williams is a player Mikel Arteta admires, but that doesn’t mean it will happen.

‘There will be many names in the frame; for example, Arsenal are one of multiple top clubs who like Anthony Gordon. But, again, it doesn’t mean much unless something develops and we have no indications of that yet.’

This time last year, whilst Newcastle United were pushing for European qualification on the pitch, one that would ultimately end in frustration, off the pitch, the club were heading towards a major financial problem. A breach of the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability was a real possibility until Elliot Anderson and Yankuba Minteh were sold in the final days of June to alleviate the problems.

Gordon, who had ended the season with 11 goals and 15 assists in the Premier League, was even offered to clubs for transfer, such was Newcastle’s desperation for a solution to those PSR issues. Liverpool was a possible destination for Gordon at the time, but a move never materialised and any potential one was pulled as soon as their PSR problems were resolved.