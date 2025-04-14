Newcastle United trio out of Crystal Palace clash | Getty Images

Newcastle United host Crystal Palace on Wednesday night just three days after defeating Manchester United in the Premier League.

The Magpies go in search of a sixth successive win in all competitions against Oliver Glasner’s side knowing that a win would see them end the day third in the Premier League table. Their victory over Manchester United was secured in a comfortable manner with the Magpies leaving the pitch without any further injury or suspension worries.

However, they will face the Eagles without three key players and with major doubts over Joe Willock’s fitness after he suffered a concussion that has kept him out of their last two matchday squads. The Magpies will also be waiting to see if Eddie Howe will be able to take charge of their clash against the Eagles having missed Sunday’s win after being admitted to hospital on Friday night.

Jason Tindall’s Eddie Howe update

Speaking post-match at St James’ Park on Sunday, Jason Tindall was asked for an update on Howe. “I had a message from [Howe] just before I came to do the press, congratulating the team and the performance and the work from everybody. He was able to watch the game and I'm sure that performance put a smile on his face.

“I've not really had the opportunity to speak to him properly. I just received a text message before I came to do the media, so I'm sure as soon as there's any update, we’ll have one.”

Asked if Howe will be on the touchline for the visit of Crystal Palace on Wednesday night, Tindall responded: “Not sure. He’ll be in good spirits and the sooner the manager is back, the better for everyone.”

Newcastle United injury news

Jamaal Lascelles - ACL injury

Lascelles hasn’t featured for a year after suffering an ACL injury during Newcastle United’s dramatic 4-3 win over West Ham at St James’ Park. There is faint hope that he can return to action before the end of the season. Estimated return date = 25/05/25 v Everton (h)

Lewis Hall - foot injury

Hall had enjoyed a brilliant breakthrough season at St James’ Park, but that was prematurely cut-short in March when it was revealed that he needed surgery on a foot injury. That has now been completed and Hall will sit out the remainder of the campaign as he recovers. Estimated return date = 2025/26 pre-season training

Sven Botman - knee injury

Botman faces a race against time to be fit before the end of the season. The Dutchman was very close to making a return to action last month, but it emerged in the final training session before the clash with Brighton that he would be forced to sit out for another eight weeks as fluid was drained from his knee.

Positive updates on the defender’s fitness have been provided in recent weeks and it is expected that he will be able to return before the end of the season. Estimated return date = 26/04/25 v Ipswich Town (h)

Joe Willock - concussion

Willock hasn’t been included in either of Newcastle United’s last two matchday squads because of concussion protocols. Further updates on whether he will be allowed to play against Crystal Palace and Aston Villa are awaited. Estimated return date = 19/04/25 v Aston Villa (a)