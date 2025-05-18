Is Arsenal v Newcastle United on TV? How to stream online plus injury and team news

Getty Images

Newcastle United face Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium this afternoon in a huge Premier League game.

Newcastle United know a win at the Emirates Stadium this afternoon, something they have already done this season, would guarantee their participation in next season’s Champions League. However, despite emerging victorious during their last visit to the Emirates Stadium in the Carabao Cup back in January, Premier League wins have been very hard to come by in this part of north London.

The Magpies have won just once there since Arsenal’s move from Highbury, with that sole win coming way back in 2010 courtesy of an Andy Carroll header. Victory this weekend would, of course, be a statement win and put them in pole position to finish second in the league.

However, Mikel Arteta’s side will be determined to end the season strongly and end a run that has seen them lose three-straight games against the Magpies. Here, we take a look at everything supporters need to know ahead of Newcastle United’s clash against Arsenal:

When is Arsenal v Newcastle United?

The Premier League game between Arsenal and Newcastle United kicks-off at 4:30pm at the Emirates Stadium. Simon Hooper, who took charge of the Carabao Cup clash between these sides at St James’ Park in February, will referee the game with Michael Salisbury on VAR duty at Stockley Park.

Is Arsenal v Newcastle United on TV?

Yes, Newcastle United’s trip to face Arsenal will be shown on TV in the United Kingdom. Sky Sports will broadcast the game.

Coverage on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League will begin at 4:15pm at the conclusion of Nottingham Forest’s clash with West Ham at the London Stadium. The game can also be streamed online via Now TV with a day pass being available to purchase for £14.99.

How else can Arsenal v Newcastle United be followed?

BBC Radio Newcastle and BBC Radio 5 Live will have full radio commentary of the game. Alternatively, the Shields Gazette will bring you all the latest news, reaction and updates from events that unfold at the Emirates Stadium.

What’s the latest Newcastle United injury news?

Howe is likely to be without a cohort of key players for his side’s trip to Arsenal on Sunday. Lewis Hall will not feature having been ruled-out for the remainder of the campaign with a foot injury.

Joelinton, who has been so instrumental in Newcastle’s brilliant form during the second half of the season, will also not feature. The Brazilian has missed their last three games after suffering a knee injury.

There are also big doubts over Sven Botman, Kieran Trippier and Joe Willock. Botman played just shy of an hour last weekend, but there are concerns over his fitness heading into the final two games of the season.

Trippier and Willock, meanwhile, both missed Sunday’s win over Chelsea and may not feature again this season. Matt Targett is also set to miss out after suffering a hamstring injury. The former Villa man is not expected to feature again this season.