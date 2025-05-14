Newcastle United's 'dream' 2025/26 starting XI | Lineup Builder

The summer transfer window opens, albeit temporarily, in 18 days time and Newcastle United will be hoping to have a very busy few months.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

This summer, the transfer window will open on June 1, around a fortnight earlier than usual. It will be open for ten days, before closing between June 10-16 and then reopening, for good, on 16 June.

Newcastle United will be keen to hit the ground running when the window opens and make up for lost time after a very quiet 18 months on the transfer front. The Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules has restricted their spending power in recent times but it is expected that they can go out and spend money this summer.

And they will have to do that to flesh out a thin squad in anticipation of European football. Champions League qualification is still the aim between now and the end of the season, but continental football of some form has already been secured and if they are to have a good run in Europe and perform well domestically, then they will have to add to Eddi Howe’s options.

Here, we take a look at what Newcastle United’s ‘dream’ starting XI could look like when the 2025/26 season gets underway. Would you like to see this team at St James’ Park? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there.

Newcastle United ‘dream’ 2025/26 starting XI

GK: James Trafford

The Burnley stopper has been linked with a move to Tyneside for over a year now and his brilliant form for the Clarets will only have confirmed to the Magpies that his signature is worth chasing this summer.

RB: Tino Livramento

Although Livramento has impressed at left-back recently, the return of Lewis Hall will see him shift back to the opposite flank when next season gets underway.

CB: Marc Guehi

After spending the majority of last summer unsuccessfully chasing Guehi’s signature, could this year be the time they finally get their man? If Crystal Palace do not sell, he could be available on a free transfer in 12 months time.

Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi has been linked with a move to Newcastle United this summer. | Getty Images

CB: Sven Botman

Botman will almost feel like a new signing when next season gets underway after two injury-hit campaigns. Hopefully he can rediscover the form he began his career at the club in.

LB: Lewis Hall

Hall was phenomenal before injury curtailed this season and was arguably the club’s player of the season to that point. He will be a force to be reckoned with next campaign if he can overcome those injury issues.

CM: Bruno Guimaraes

The Brazilian is the leader of this team and will be someone the club build an eleven around not just next season, but hopefully for many more years to come.

CM: Sandro Tonali

Despite almost constant talk from Italy suggesting that Tonali wants to return to his homeland, he will almost certainly be a Newcastle United player next season - and a key one at that.

CM: Joelinton

Joelinton proves on a weekly basis why he is a key figure in this team and he will be needed again next season as part of a well balanced midfield trio.

RW: Bryan Mbeumo

The Brentford man looks to be the ideal fit for Newcastle United’s right-wing position. He won’t come cheap, but he will certainly add great quality to a position that is lacking in depth right now.

ST: Alexander Isak

Newcastle United want to build with the Swedish international, not without him. Only a mammoth bid this summer will change their stance.

LW: Anthony Gordon

Gordon has shown throughout his time in the north east just what a key player he is for Howe and he will undoubtedly have a big role to play next season and beyond.

