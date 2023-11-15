Arsenal set for shock bid to trump Newcastle United move for 'world class' star

The latest transfer speculation from Newcastle United as the Magpies are linked with two midfielders.

Arsenal are reportedly preparing to compete with Newcastle United for the loan signing of Ruben Neves.

90Min have claimed the Gunners are ready to make a move for former Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Neves and offer him a chance to return to the Premier League. The Portuguese star left the Molineux club during the summer transfer window as he became one of a whole host of players to join the Saudi Pro-League.

Neves has scored two goals and provided one assist for Al-Hilal after joining the likes of Brazilian superstar Neymar and former Newcastle striker Aleksandar Mitrovic at the King Fahd International Stadium.

The Magpies have been linked with a move for Neves in recent weeks as they look to replace Sandro Tonali, who is currently serving a ten-match suspension after falling foul of betting regulations in Italy.

Speaking about the ‘interest’ in Neves last week, United manager Eddie Howe said: “It’s very difficult to talk about one individual player but, of course, he is a player we liked when he was at Wolves.”

However, with Premier League clubs set to vote on a ban on loan players moving between clubs with the same owners, a move to St James Park could prove difficult to complete. Arsenal are ready to take advantage by making their own move for Neves and the Portugal international is believed to be keen to return to Europe.

The Gunners are said to have several other midfield targets including Aston Villa star Douglas Luiz, Joao Neves of Benfica and Fluminense youngster Andre as they look to replace Thomas Partey, who is currently on the sidelines with a thigh injury.

Magpies prepare ‘offer’ for Brazilian midfielder

Italian outlet CalcioMercato have claimed Newcastle are targeting a ‘top midfielder’ from Serie A and could make a big money offer during the January transfer window.

With summer signing Sandro Tonali on the sidelines for the remainder of the season, the Magpies are assessing their options ahead of the transfer window and Atalanta star Ederson is said to be on their radar.