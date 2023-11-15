Premier League transfer news: Manchester City have swooped to sign one of Leeds United’s brightest prospects.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Manchester City have reportedly agreed a seven-figure fee with Leeds United to sign youngster Finley Gorman. The fee for Gorman, which hasn’t been disclosed, is expected to be a British record fee paid for a 15-year-old and will see Gorman join Manchester City’s academy - one that has been famed for producing very talented players in recent times.

Before an agreement was reached with City, Gorman had been linked with a move to Newcastle United as they look to strengthen their academy setup. The young winger, who has represented England Under-16’s, may also be followed across the pennines by fellow academy star Archie Gray.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad