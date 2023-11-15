Newcastle United ‘target’ set for Man City switch after Leeds United agree ‘British record fee’
Premier League transfer news: Manchester City have swooped to sign one of Leeds United’s brightest prospects.
Manchester City have reportedly agreed a seven-figure fee with Leeds United to sign youngster Finley Gorman. The fee for Gorman, which hasn’t been disclosed, is expected to be a British record fee paid for a 15-year-old and will see Gorman join Manchester City’s academy - one that has been famed for producing very talented players in recent times.
Before an agreement was reached with City, Gorman had been linked with a move to Newcastle United as they look to strengthen their academy setup. The young winger, who has represented England Under-16’s, may also be followed across the pennines by fellow academy star Archie Gray.
Gray has been a regular under Daniel Farke this season and Leeds will reportedly demand north of £40m for the 17-year-old. Liverpool have also been credited with an interest in the midfielder whose brother Harry is also regarded as a rising star at the West Yorkshire club.