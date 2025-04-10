Arsenal star makes shock St James’ Park claim that Newcastle United fans will love

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Arsenal’s Martin Odegaard has named St James’ Park as the toughest stadium to play at.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Gunners do not have a good recent record on Tyneside, losing on each of their last three visits to the stadium. In fact, Arsenal’s only triumph over Newcastle United at St James’ Park in the past four seasons came courtesy of an Odegaard goal during the final few weeks of the 2022/23 season.

That match saw Arsenal triumph 2-0 thanks to a goal from the Norwegian international in the 14th minute before Fabian Schar inadvertently turned the ball past Nick Pope 20 minutes from time to seal what was just Newcastle United’s second Premier League home defeat of the season, coming in their 17th outing. Since then, however, Mikel Arteta’s side have been beaten 1-0 in the league twice, courtesy of goals from Anthony Gordon and Alexander Isak, and also suffered a 2-0 reverse in the second-leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final meeting back in February - Gordon again was on the scoresheet in that match with Isak, who for so long has been linked with a move to the north London club, grabbing an assist for Jacob Murphy’s opener.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Martin Odegaard’s St James’ Park admission

It’s unsurprising, therefore, to see Odegaard name St James’ Park as the toughest Premier League stadium to play at. Speaking to Sky Sports for their Sticker Book Challenge series, Odegaard said: “I think the one that sticks out for me is Newcastle and St James’ Park, to be honest.

“I’ve always felt like, when you go there, and it’s a really tough place to go. The way they play as well.

“]They are] really physical and a strong team so it’s always hard to play them. The stadium, the fans are properly on it, I’m going to go for that one.”

Fortunately for the 26-year-old, Arsenal do not have any more scheduled trips to the north east this season and have the opportunity to inflict revenge on the Magpies when they meet in north London in mid-May. Newcastle United will travel to the Emirates Stadium on the penultimate weekend of the season searching for a fourth win in all competitions against the Gunners this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having ended their long wait for a win at the Emirates Stadium back in January, Eddie Howe’s side will be hopeful of repeating that feat in the league in a match that could prove pivotal in the race for Champions League qualification. Arsenal, meanwhile, will be hopeful of still being in the race for the Premier League title by then, although they are reliant on Liverpool dropping points for that to happen.

Arsenal may also still be in contention to lift the Champions League trophy by then as well, with their 3-0 first-leg win over Real Madrid on Tuesday night putting them on the verge of a semi-final appearance. If they can finish the job at the Santiago Bernabeu next week, Arsenal will play the second-leg of their semi-final clash, one that looks likely to come against PSG following their 3-1 victory over Aston Villa, just a few days before their game against Newcastle United.