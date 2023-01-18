Arsenal told to sign £40m Newcastle United star after missing out on Mykhailo Mudryk to Chelsea
Arsenal have been told to make a move for Newcastle United’s Allan Saint-Maximin by one of their former players.
Arsenal are in the market for a winger having missed out on top target Mykhailo Mudryk, who joined Premier League rivals Chelsea from Shakhtar Donetsk instead. Meanwhile, Saint-Maximin hasn’t started a Premier League match for Newcastle since August.
While there is a chance he could be back involved at Crystal Palace this Saturday in Bruno Guimaraes’ absence, there are some doubts over the Frenchman’s future on Tyneside after he was recently left out of the matchday squad for the FA Cup third round defeat at Sheffield Wednesday.
And former Arsenal midfielder Emmanuel Petit believes The Gunners should make a move for Saint-Maximin this month.
"I have a player in mind, but I’m not sure he can fit in [Mikel] Arteta’s system in terms of the player’s mentality,” Petit told ICE 36. “Allan Saint-Maximin at Newcastle.
"Since Eddie Howe has changed his system, he prefers to play Joelinton in his position at the moment and he is playing well - he is a much better midfield player than a striker. He has benched Saint-Maximin.
"If Saint-Maximin can improve his decision-making and do the right things at the right moments, just like [Gabriel] Martinelli, I can imagine him being a revelation at Arsenal. He has so much pace and makes the difference with the ball at his feet. One against one, he is fearless when he faces defenders.”
Saint-Maximin was subject to transfer interest from Arsenal’s rivals Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur in the summer but neither club would meet Newcastle’s £40million asking price for the player. And Petit feels the transfer interest, combined with the player being out of the starting line-up, could convince Saint-Maximin to leave Newcastle.
He added: "How will he respond to being on the bench at Newcastle? I’m pretty sure at the end of the season if his situation is the same, there will be some big talks between him and Newcastle.
"Maybe there is an opportunity for Arsenal if he is unhappy or unsettled. He is not the first name on the team sheet anymore and he was the star at the club before everything changed. Now he is on the bench. Football moves fast.”