Arsenal are in the market for a winger having missed out on top target Mykhailo Mudryk, who joined Premier League rivals Chelsea from Shakhtar Donetsk instead. Meanwhile, Saint-Maximin hasn’t started a Premier League match for Newcastle since August.

While there is a chance he could be back involved at Crystal Palace this Saturday in Bruno Guimaraes’ absence, there are some doubts over the Frenchman’s future on Tyneside after he was recently left out of the matchday squad for the FA Cup third round defeat at Sheffield Wednesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

And former Arsenal midfielder Emmanuel Petit believes The Gunners should make a move for Saint-Maximin this month.

Chelsea's new signing, Chelsea's Ukrainian midfielder Mykhailo Mudryk is introduced to the crowd at half-time in the English Premier League football match between Chelsea and Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge in London on January 15, 2023. (Photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images)

"I have a player in mind, but I’m not sure he can fit in [Mikel] Arteta’s system in terms of the player’s mentality,” Petit told ICE 36. “Allan Saint-Maximin at Newcastle.

"Since Eddie Howe has changed his system, he prefers to play Joelinton in his position at the moment and he is playing well - he is a much better midfield player than a striker. He has benched Saint-Maximin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If Saint-Maximin can improve his decision-making and do the right things at the right moments, just like [Gabriel] Martinelli, I can imagine him being a revelation at Arsenal. He has so much pace and makes the difference with the ball at his feet. One against one, he is fearless when he faces defenders.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United player Allan Saint-Maximin reacts whilst sat on the floor during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Fulham FC at St. James Park on January 15, 2023 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Saint-Maximin was subject to transfer interest from Arsenal’s rivals Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur in the summer but neither club would meet Newcastle’s £40million asking price for the player. And Petit feels the transfer interest, combined with the player being out of the starting line-up, could convince Saint-Maximin to leave Newcastle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: "How will he respond to being on the bench at Newcastle? I’m pretty sure at the end of the season if his situation is the same, there will be some big talks between him and Newcastle.