After their draw with Brentford on Saturday, Newcastle made it an unwanted twelve league games without a win this season, however, many supporters were impressed with the style of play implemented by Howe in his short-time on Tyneside.

However, this weekend they face a stern test against Arsenal at The Emirates stadium, a ground which they have not picked up three points at in over eleven years - a dismal record which includes nine straight league defeats.

Mikel Arteta’s side had won three out of three before their defeat at Anfield on Saturday evening and currently sit in fifth position.

Arsenal and Newcastle United clash on Saturday lunchtime (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Here, we take you through everything you need to know ahead of Arsenal v Newcastle United:

When is Arsenal v Newcastle United?

The Premier League clash between Arsenal and Newcastle United takes place on Saturday November 27 and kicks-off at 12:30pm at The Emirates Stadium.

Is Arsenal v Newcastle United on TV?

Arsenal v Newcastle United will be shown on BT Sports 1 with coverage of the game starting at 11:30 am..

How else can I follow the game?

Radio commentary of the game can be found on talkSport and on BBC Radio Newcastle.

The Shields Gazette will also be providing full coverage of all the action as well as bringing you pre-match and post-match reaction from events that unfold at The Emirates on Saturday.

What’s the latest injury news?

Once again, Howe should have a near-full complement of players to choose from this weekend with only Paul Dummett still sidelined through injury.

Arsenal do have a couple of injury doubts ahead of the game however.

Sead Kolasinac and Granit Xhaka have both been ruled-out of making an appearance on Saturday whilst it is unknown if Folarin Balogun will have recovered from injury in-time to feature at the weekend.

What are the latest betting odds?

All odds courtesy of SkyBet:

Arsenal win: 2/5

Draw: 15/4

Newcastle United win: 6/1

All odds are correct at the time of writing. Over 18s only. Please gamble responsibly and Be Gamble Aware. www.begambleaware.org.

