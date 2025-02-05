Newcastle United host Arsenal in the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg at St James’ Park on Wednesday evening (8pm kick-off).

Both teams have injury issues heading into the crucial cup match with Newcastle leading 2-0 on aggregate from last month’s first leg at the Emirates Stadium. The Magpies could be without Joelinton for the match after the Brazilian suffered a knee injury against Fulham on Saturday.

Joelinton was spotted at the training ground wearing a knee brace on Sunday as a ‘precaution’, according to Eddie Howe. The Newcastle head coach claimed the midfielder would be given ‘every chance’ to prove his fitness ahead of the match but was absent from training in the build-up to the match.

Here are the team news hints from Newcastle and Arsenal’s training sessions ahead of the crucial semi-final tie...

Newcastle United training ground hints

Newcastle have an almost fully fit squad heading into Wednesday’s match with only Joelinton and Callum Wilson injury doubts while Jamaal Lascelles and Harvey Barnes have already been ruled out due to pre-existing injury issues. None of those four players were pictured in training on Monday.

Bruno Guimaraes, Tino Livramento and Anthony Gordon also weren’t pictured in the session, though no injury issues have been reported for either player. While a player’s absence from training photos is not a guarantee of their availability, there presence is often a good indicator.

And the rest of Newcastle’s squad, including Alexander Isak, Sandro Tonali and Sven Botman, were all present at Darsley Park ahead of the clash against Arsenal.

Newcastle United predicted 20-man matchday squad v Arsenal:

Goalkeepers: Martin Dubravka, Nick Pope

Defenders: Kieran Trippier, Sven Botman, Fabian Schar, Matt Targett, Emil Krafth, Lewis Hall, Tino Livramento, Dan Burn

Midfielders: Sandro Tonali, Joe Willock, Sean Longstaff, Bruno Guimaraes, Lewis Miley

Forwards: Callum Wilson, Anthony Gordon, Alexander Isak, Will Osula, Jacob Murphy

Arsenal training ground hints

Arsenal head into the match following a 5-1 win against Manchester City on Sunday. With no new injuries reported from the game and no players expected to return, Mikel Arteta is set to go with almost the same matchday squad once again.

The only exception will see veteran substitute goalkeeper Neto drop out due to being cup-tied with youngster Jack Porter set to take his place on the bench. Tommy Setford also trained with the first team ahead of the trip to St James’ Park.

Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Jesus, Ben White, Takehiro Tomiyasu remain sidelined for the match and weren’t pictured in training as expected.

The only players not pictured in training at Arsenal were Kieran Tierney, Jakub Kiwior and Oleksandr Zinchenko - who were all unused substitutes against Manchester City.

Arsenal predicted 20-man matchday squad v Newcastle United:

Goalkeepers: David Raya, Jack Porter

Defenders: Jurrien Timber, William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Myles Lewis-Skelly, Jakub, Kiwior, Kieran Tierney, Riccardo Calafiori

Midfielders: Declan Rice, Martin Odegaard, Mikel Merino, Thomas Partey, Jorginho, Ethan Nwaneri

Forwards: Raheem Sterling, Kai Havertz, Leandro Trossard, Gabriel Martinelli

