Burnley and Leeds United are the two sides still battling to avoid the final relegation spot and join Norwich City and Watford in the Championship next season.

Both Wilson and Newcastle can have a say on who goes down as well as they prepare to face Burnley at Turf Moor on Sunday (4pm kick-off).

Meanwhile, Leeds travel to Brentford needing to better Burnley’s result in order to survive.

TOPSHOT - Newcastle United's English striker Callum Wilson reacts after failing to score during the English Premier League football match between Newcastle United and Arsenal at St James' Park in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, north east England on May 16, 2022. (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

Although Wilson is hoping to help Newcastle beat Burnley, he still feels that it will be Leeds who finish 18th.

“You have the last space to be determined yet and I predicted Leeds unfortunately,” Wilson said on the Footballer’s Football Podcast. “You never want to see any team get relegated, well, as long as it's not Newcastle to be honest!

"Someone always has to get relegated, predicting who it is is something you can try and it looks like that what I said about Leeds missing opportunities and having a difficult run-in, it looks like they're going to be the team to drop now they've dropped into the bottom three.”

Looking ahead to the Burnley match, Wilson said: “It’s an important game because we can finish higher up the league and Burnley are fighting relegation as well so there is a lot riding on the game for both teams.

"It’s not just going to be an end of season fizzle out game, it’s going to be one where we turn up and try to do a job.”

