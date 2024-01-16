Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jose Mourinho has been sacked by AS Roma with the club currently sitting 9th in Serie A having picked up just one win from their last five games in all competitions. Mourinho’s last game in charge of Roma, who he had managed since July 2021 was a 3-1 reverse against AC Milan on Sunday.

In a statement, Roma owners Ryan and Dan Friedkin said: 'We would like to thank José on behalf of all of us at AS Roma for his passion and efforts since his arrival at the club. We will always have great memories of his tenure at Roma, but we believe that an immediate change is in the best interests of the club. We wish Jose and his assistants all the best in their future endeavours.'

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Mourinho has been linked with an emotional return to Porto, the club he won the Champions League with back in 2004. The former Chelsea boss has also been linked with a role at Newcastle United and has been tipped by some to replace Eddie Howe at St James’ Park.

The 60-year-old has previously described himself as ‘a little Magpie’ having worked alongside Sir Bobby Robson at Barcelona. Mourinho was first used as a translator at the Catalan club before moving into a coaching role, becoming Robson’s assistant manager and learning off the former England and Newcastle United man.