Despite the 59-year-old never having a coaching role at the club, there is clear affection between himself and Newcastle United.

Previously, Mourinho has described himself as ‘a little Magpie’ and spoken about the ‘connection’ he feels because of his links with Sir Bobby Robson.

And in a recent interview with Sky Sports, Mourinho has once again discussed his links with the club, revealing he is ‘happy’ that Newcastle have found ‘stability’ under Eddie Howe and new owners:

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I can only say that yes, it is true that since [I worked with] Sir Bobby, I’ve learned what Newcastle is and how to like the club through Sir Bobby’s eyes.

“I am very happy that they found their stability. Eddie is doing good work. The club gave him the tools to change in the January market and I wish them the best.”

This season, despite a slightly disappointing campaign domestically, Mourinho has guided Roma to the Europa Conference League final and admits he feels ‘calm’ in the Italian capital;

“At the moment everything is calm because I have two more years of contract.” Mourinho said.

Jose Mourinho at St James's Park during his time in charge of Manchester United (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

“The club haven’t approached me to extend so they haven’t put me in a situation of ‘accept or don’t accept’.