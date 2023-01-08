1. Adrien Rabiot

Rabiot has had an up and down career at Juventus but is seemingly playing his best and most regular football for the club right now, just six months before his deal at the club expires. The Serie A side reportedly want to keep hold of the Frenchman who would add athleticism and guile to the middle of Newcastle United’s midfield. Issues over the type of character he is in the dressing room have been raised however.

Photo: FRANCK FIFE