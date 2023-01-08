There is an air of mystery surrounding what the January transfer window could look like at Newcastle United.
Their Financial Fair Play constraints mean a smaller spend than their last two windows is likely, however, there are areas of the squad Eddie Howe would like to strengthen this month.
But how do the Magpies, who know a good window could be vital in their European ambitions, navigate a notoriously tricky market?
Here, we take a look at a long list of players that have been linked with a move to Newcastle United in January and analyse whether a move is likely this month and what they could bring to St James’s Park if they made the switch.
1. Adrien Rabiot
Rabiot has had an up and down career at Juventus but is seemingly playing his best and most regular football for the club right now, just six months before his deal at the club expires. The Serie A side reportedly want to keep hold of the Frenchman who would add athleticism and guile to the middle of Newcastle United’s midfield. Issues over the type of character he is in the dressing room have been raised however.
2. Youri Tielemans
There is no doubting the Belgian’s quality and that Newcastle would be getting a bargain if they were to sign him from Leicester this window. Able to play as a 6, signing Tielemans would likely give Bruno Guimaraes more freedom in attack and could be a ready made replacement for Jonjo Shelvey.
3. Andrey Santos
The Brazilian youngster looks like sealing a move to England this month, although Stamford Bridge seems like his most likely destination. The young midfielder is a bit of an unknown quantity, however, he is highly-rated in Brazil and could be one to watch for the future.
4. Enzo Fernandez
Chelsea looked like sealing a deal for the World Cup winner, but Benfica have denied any agreement between the two clubs had been reached. A fee north of £100m is likely if Fernandez is to league Portugal this window - something that although he would slot nicely into the Newcastle team, may prove to be a stumbling block as the Magpies battle against Financial Fair Play constraints.
