Aston Villa have suffered a major blow in their hopes of qualifying for the Champions League following news that Marcus Rashford has suffered an injury.

Rashford joined Villa on-loan in January as Unai Emery’s attacking options were bolstered as they attacked on three fronts. Marco Asensio also joined on-loan from PSG whilst Donyell Malen also signed from Borussia Dortmund as Villa looked for Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup success.

Whilst the trio have impressed in various ways since moving to Villa Park, the Villains are now left competing on just one front, the Premier League. Crystal Palace’s 3-0 win at Wembley on Saturday ensured that Villa would end the season trophyless and their elimination at the hands of PSG meant that their only route back into the Champions League would come via a top-five Premier League finish.

However, with just four games of the season remaining, Villa currently trail third-placed Newcastle United by five points and could go six points behind Nottingham Forest if the Tricky Trees defeat Brentford on Thursday night in their game in hand. With ground to make up on their rivals, news that Rashford has suffered a potentially season-ending injury will come as a bitter blow for Emery and his side’s hopes of Champions League qualification.

Marcus Rashford injury news

Rashford watched on from the sidelines at Wembley on Saturday, unable to help his side overcome the Eagles as they were dumped out of the FA Cup at the final hurdle. The Manchester United man had suffered a hamstring injury in the build-up to that match - one that the Athletic report will keep him out for the remainder of the campaign.

Emery had admitted after Saturday’s loss that Rashford would miss ‘some weeks’ with the injury. Monday’s update, however, could see him miss the remainder of the campaign.

During his brief time at Villa Park, Rashford scored four goals and assisted a further six but will be unable to add to that haul before the campaign comes to a close. Villa have an option to turn Rashford’s loan deal into a permanent transfer this summer - one that would cost the Midlands outfit £40m.

What does that mean for the Champions League race?

Rashford’s injury is a huge blow for Villa who face Fulham, Bournemouth, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United in their remaining four matches. Rashford would have been ineligible to face his parent club on the final day of the season anyway, meaning that if he wants to feature again this season, then he must return before Villa’s clash against Spurs on Sunday 18 May.

Newcastle United ended the weekend in third, but know that a Forest win on Thursday would see them drop a place ahead of their trip to the Amex Stadium on Sunday. Eddie Howe’s side then host Chelsea at St James' park on Sunday 11 May in a match that could prove pivotal in both of their respective European ambitions.

The Blues face Liverpool this weekend ahead of their trip to the north east, Manchester City host Wolves on Friday night whilst Forest face Palace on Monday night to round off the weekend’s action.