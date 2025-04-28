Sky Sports reveal footage that shows Dan Burn's goal v Ipswich Town should have been ruled-out | Getty Images

Dan Burn’s strike against Ipswich Town should not have been allowed to stand as he netted Newcastle United’s second of three goals at the weekend.

Burn netted his first Premier League goal of the season on Saturday, as he rose above the Ipswich defence to nod home a Kieran Trippier cross. Burn, whose last goal came at Wembley in the Carabao Cup final, celebrated with his teammates at the Gallowgate End as the Magpies doubled their advantage over their depleted opponents.

Will Osula’s header ten minutes from time ensured a comfortable victory for the Magpies - a win that saw Ipswich Town’s one season stay in the Premier League come to an end. However, fresh footage has shown that Burn’s goal should not have stood.

Sky Sports reveal Newcastle United footage

As former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher ruled on a multitude of incidents during Saturday’s game, Sky Sports released footage of the corner kick that led to Burn eventually heading home. The corner was taken quickly by Jacob Murphy, before the ball finally found its way to Trippier and then to a grateful Burn.

However, a zoomed in camera angle showed that the ball hadn’t fully stopped moving before Murphy took the corner. If that had been spotted by the officials on the day, then the corner would have had to be retaken and thus the goal disallowed.

VAR, who had a very busy first-half but a fairly quiet second period, could not get involved as the technology does not check restarts of play. Gallagher, who was asked for his view on the incident, revealed why it wasn’t spotted by the officials at St James’ Park.

“The VAR doesn’t check restarts, but the assistant is not looking at the ball, that’s where the damage is done. The assistant is looking across and doesn’t look down, that’s why it gets overlooked.

“You have to put it under a microscope to spot it, but it is a very good spot.”

Whilst Burn’s goal made it 2-0 to the hosts, a traditionally crucial goal in any match, the dynamics of Saturday’s game doesn’t necessarily mean that the failure to disallow the header would have had too big of an impact on the end result. The Magpies enjoyed 78% possession on Saturday and had 25 shots on Alex Palmer’s goal.

Ipswich, meanwhile, were resilient in defence as they dealt with Ben Johnson’s first-half red card. Kieran McKenna was frustrated with that decision at full-time, but Gallagher agreed with the referee’s call on both yellow cards.

“I do think a yellow card for this. He doesn’t have to go through the air like this, but in doing so he gives the referee a big, big decision to make because if the referee gets it wrong, Dan Burn is in big trouble.

“I think the referee has got it right. You see the referee’s position, Burn pulls out and whether Johnson expects to get clattered I don’t know, but he doesn’t get touched and he goes flying through the air for no reason and gets a yellow card.”