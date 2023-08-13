A debut goal from Sandro Tonali was quickly cancelled out by another debutant in Moussa Diaby for Aston Villa before two Alexander Isak goals and further strikes from substitutes Callum Wilson and Harvey Barnes saw Newcastle run riot on the opening day.

“We were optimistic before the match but we know who we are facing and they are feeling strong here [at St James’ Park] with supporters, the structure, they are a difficult team with big players,” Emery said. “When they score the first goal, the transition is then very dangerous.”

The match was finely poised until Isak’s second goal made it 3-1 just before the hour mark. While Villa had several chances to pull goals back, Newcastle also had several opportunities with Tonali, Wilson, Isak and Joelinton all coming close.

“After they scored the third goal we didn’t react good,” Emery added. “If we scored Matty Cash’s chance at 3-1 maybe we can get something but at the end I think 5-1 is a little bit more than we deserved. They deserved to win, but not like that.”

Villa were hampered by a serious injury blow to Emi Buendia before the match while Tyrone Mings was stretchered off in the first half. Both players look set for extended spells on the sidelines.

“The impact with injuries this week is very tough because we are losing two very important players,” the Villa boss continued.

“It doesn’t look good [for Mings] after the first scan.

“It’s difficult for the players on the pitch when we’re trying to attack, but in the transition we were very aware of the players they have and they were very lucky, that’s the problem we knew and we had because sometimes it is very difficult to stop [Newcastle].

“To lose 5-1 is bigger than normal of course but Newcastle are feeling strong here and they were very consistent in 90 minutes.”