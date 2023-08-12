Isak scored twice as Sandro Tonali and Harvey Barnes also found the net on their competitive debuts for the club. Barnes also set-up Callum Wilson shortly after coming off the bench.

Newcastle paid £52million to AC Milan for Tonali earlier in the summer and it took the Italian midfielder just six minutes to open his account for the club, the quickest full debut goal for The Magpies in the Premier League era. Barnes arrived at St James’ Park from Leicester City for £38million last month.

And Isak was really impressed with the pair following the opening day win.

“Yeah, I think prior to [Tonali’s] arrival we all knew his quality and today, it is not easy to come to a new league and make such a debut as he did,” Isak told Sky Sports.

“The same as Harvey [Barnes], so really impressive.”

“We all know the quality we have in the squad. You always want to play good and the sooner the better. I am happy for the team and those players.”

The 5-1 win is Newcastle’s biggest opening day victory in the Premier League as they went top of the league.