Aston Villa Champions League hopes hit by 'significant' blow as Spurs, Man Utd & Newcastle United watch on
Aston Villa midfielder Boubacar Kamara has been ruled out for the rest of the season after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament in the 2-1 defeat against Manchester United.
Kamara was withdrawn in the 65th minute of the match with a knee injury. A subsequent scan confirmed an ACL injury with the midfielder requiring surgery that will keep him out for the remainder of the season.
The 24-year-old has been a regular for Villa this season, starting 20 out of 24 matches in the Premier League. The only games the Frenchman had missed so far this campaign had been due to suspension.
But an official statement released by Aston Villa confirmed a 'significant' injury blow, later revealed to be an ACL issue.
The statement read: "Aston Villa can confirm Boubacar Kamara has suffered a significant knee ligament injury. The midfielder sustained the damage during yesterday’s fixture with Manchester United and has subsequently undergone a scan [Monday] morning. Kamara’s condition will be reviewed ahead of a further consultation with a knee specialist."
Aston Villa have also lost Emi Buendia and Tyrone Mings to serious knee injuries so far this season but Unai Emery's side are still on course to qualify for Europe for a second successive season. Villa currently sit fifth in the Premier League table, one point behind Tottenham Hotspur in fourth.
Man United's win at Villa Park closed the gap to five points behind The Villains while Newcastle are 10 points behind in seventh. Fifth place could be enough to secure Champions League football under the competition's new format.