Aston Villa complaints v Newcastle United dismissed by ex-Premier League referee

Former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher has dismissed claims that Fabian Schar should have been sent off during Newcastle United’s defeat to Aston Villa on Saturday.

The former Switzerland international was at the very centre of proceedings during the first-half at Villa Park as he scored at both ends to see the sides head into the break on level terms. In between those goals, Schar was booked for bringing down Ollie Watkins as he looked to get on the end of a through ball.

Despite huge complaints and appeals for a sending off from the hosts, referee Jarred Gillett opted to show Schar a yellow card with VAR concurring with the Australian's call. Gallagher, speaking on Sky Sports Ref Watch on Monday morning, revealed he was also in agreement with the officials’ decisions in the Midlands.

Fabian Schar possible red card v Aston Villa

Asked for his view on the call, Gallagher said: “100% not a red card. Look at the tick boxes, first two say it’s not a red. Is he in possession of the ball? Quite clearly no.

“Is he able to regain the ball quickly? Again you would say no as it has gone through to the keeper. I think the second one is probably and not obvious - so it cannot be a red.”

Former Liverpool defender Stephen Warnock, meanwhile, believes that Schar was saved by the positioning of his goalkeeper Nick Pope. “I think the other thing you have to take into consideration is that the goalkeeper can come out of his box [to clear the ball],” Warnock added.

“Because the players tangle and have gone down, he only waits in his box because he knows it’s going to come through to him unopposed. He could easily step out two or three yards and get that ball earlier so that as well has to be taken into consideration.”

Aston Villa possible penalty v Newcastle United

Villa were also unhappy with Gillett’s decision to not award them a penalty following an incident again between Schar and Watkins: “He sticks his leg out but he plants it doesn’t he?

“I wasn’t convinced this was a foul. I think Schar doesn’t do a lot wrong. If there’s a little bit of contact it is calf on calf. Is it enough to give a penalty? I think not.”

Newcastle United possible penalty v Aston Villa

The Magpies, meanwhile, could have very few complaints on Saturday as they were soundly beaten by a Villa side that were better than them on the day. Their ventures forward rarely threatened Emiliano Martinez in the Villa goal, barring a small shout for a penalty on Bruno Guimaraes during the second half.

“I didn’t think it was a foul at all,” Gallagher revealed after footage of Guimaraes falling under contact from Boubacar Kamara was shown. “I think it was one where he possibly felt he might get one if he’s lucky but he actually goes into the player himself, look, he falls into the Villa player, rather than they take him down.”