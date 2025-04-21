Newcastle United defender suffers fresh injury blow amid Sven Botman fitness hope

Sven Botman, Jason Tindall and Fabian Schar | Getty Images

Newcastle United suffered another defensive injury concern at the weekend as they were hammered 4-1 by Aston Villa at Villa Park.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was a bruising evening for the Magpies in the Midlands, as they saw a run of six successive wins come crashing down against Unai Emery’s side. To make matters worse for Jason Tindall, who was again in charge of the side in Eddie Howe’s absence, he now has to deal with an injury to Fabian Schar who was withdrawn prematurely after suffering an injury.

With Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles still sidelined, injury to Schar is far from ideal ahead of their clash with Ipswich Town at the weekend. Although there is hope the former two can be back in action again at some point this campaign, the clash against the Tractor Boys on Saturday may come too early - and mean that Tindall is forced into a defensive rethink when he names his side this weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here, we take a look at Newcastle United’s current injury list and when those sidelined players are expected back in action:

Newcastle United injury news

Lewis Hall

Hall had enjoyed a brilliant breakthrough season at St James’ Park, but that was prematurely cut-short in March when it was revealed that he needed surgery on a foot injury. That has now been completed and Hall will sit out the remainder of the campaign as he recovers. Estimated return date = 2025/26 pre-season training

Jamaal Lascelles

Lascelles hasn’t featured for a year after suffering an ACL injury during Newcastle United’s dramatic 4-3 win over West Ham at St James’ Park. There is faint hope that he can return to action before the end of the season.

The defender has recently had his contract quietly extended by the club and it is hoped that means he has not played his last game for the Magpies. Estimated return date = 25/05/25 v Everton (h)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sven Botman

Tindall has recently teased a potential return for Botman in the very near future. The Dutchman’s last game came against Arsenal back in February, but there are hopes that he can be back ahead of their clash with the Tractor Boys.

“He's ahead of schedule,” Tindall said on the defender ahead of their trip to Villa Park. “He's on the grass now. He's joining in some parts of training. So maybe next weekend [against Ipswich Town], possibly, he could be involved or could be there for selection.

“But again, that will be assessed over the coming days. But we're certainly really, really pleased with his progress.” Estimated return date = 26/04/25 v Ipswich Town (h)

Fabian Schar

Schar had a mixed afternoon at Villa Park on Saturday, before his time on the pitch ended prematurely after he suffered a minor hamstring injury. Speaking post-match, Tindall said: “Fabi was feeling his hamstring in the game, so he felt it was the wise move to bring him off and to try and protect him, to make sure that hopefully he's okay for the remaining games.” Estimated return date = 26/04/25 v Ipswich Town (h)