Aston Villa v Newcastle United injury news as three out plus one major doubt

Aston Villa v Newcastle United: Injury news from both camps ahead of the Premier League clash between Unai Emery and Eddie Howe’s sides.

Newcastle United’s Premier League season gets underway against Aston Villa later today. The Magpies didn’t win a single game during pre-season and finished their off-season campaign with a 2-0 defeat against Atletico Madrid at St James’ Park on Saturday.

Villa will pose a stern test of Newcastle United’s European credentials this afternoon, but Eddie Howe and his side will be hopeful of starting their campaign in the best possible way in the midlands. Their hosts, meanwhile, will want to exact some revenge.

Villa finished one place below Newcastle in last season’s Premier League table and missed out on Champions League qualification - and thus the prestige and finances that come with that competition. Moreover, their defeat to Manchester United on the final day of last season will also have ramifications for this game with one of their key players having to serve a suspension.

Here, we take a look at the latest injury, team and suspension news from both camps ahead of the Premier League clash between Newcastle United and Aston Villa:

Aston Villa injury and team news v Newcastle United

Emiliano Martinez - out

The Argentine international will serve a one-match ban this weekend and will not be available to Emery. Martinez was sent-off in Villa’s final day of the season defeat against Manchester United in May and will serve his suspension against Newcastle United.

Morgan Rogers - doubt

Rogers suffered an ankle injury during Villa’s pre-season victory over Roma and missed their last two friendly matches. Rogers returned to training earlier this week, but was reintegrated slowly as to not risk further injury. The former Middlesbrough and Manchester City man missed just one Premier League match throughout the entirety of last season.

Newcastle United injury and team news v Aston Villa

Joe Willock - out

Willock is the only one of Howe’s squad to miss out on their clash against Villa through injury. He suffered a calf injury during pre-season and missed their final three friendly matches.

Howe, though, posted a fairly optimistic update on Willock’s fitness on Friday, claiming that the midfielder wasn’t ‘too far away’ from returning: “Everyone is available apart from Joe [Willock], and he’s not too far away himself. We have a relatively good looking squad in terms of injury news.”

Alexander Isak - out

Isak will not be considered for selection at Villa Park. The Swedish international continues to train alone and away from Howe’s first-team squad amid intense speculation linking him with a move away from the club.

“There's been no change to the [Isak] situation,” Howe said. “All my focus has been on the training, on Aston Villa, on the transfer front in terms of trying to get players in. And you can imagine that that is all-consuming for me.

“So Alex's situation has been unchanged for a while and that will continue to be the case.”