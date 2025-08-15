Yoane Wissa reacts to Newcastle United’s £39m transfer agreement

Newcastle United transfer news: Yoane Wissa remains a target for the Magpies as they press on with a move for Aston Villa midfielder Jacob Ramsey.

Newcastle United’s summer transfer window is finally kicking into gear with news that Jacob Ramsey’s move from Aston Villa is expected to be completed in the coming days. The 24-year-old will move to St James’ Park for an initial fee of £39m with a potential £4m in add-ons.

The midfielder has been on Newcastle United’s radar for some time now and has travelled to Tyneside to complete a medical ahead of his proposed transfer. Ramsey is not expected to feature against the Villains at Villa Park on Saturday in their Premier League opener, however.

A move for Ramsey comes just days after the club confirmed the signing of AC Milan defender Malick Thiaw. Unlike Ramsey, Thiaw could make his Magpies debut in the midlands on Saturday, although it’s likely that Eddie Howe will opt for a tried and tested partnership of Fabian Schar and Dan Burn.

Yoane Wissa, meanwhile, remains a player of interest and a move for the Brentford man can’t come quick enough. As it stands, Anthony Gordon will play up front at Villa Park in the absence of Alexander Isak - who hasn’t trained with his teammates in around a month amid intense speculation surrounding his future.

Wissa would be Callum Wilson’s replacement on Tyneside but in the absence of any senior recognised striker, his signing would be greatly received.

Yoane Wissa ‘reacts’ to Newcastle United transfer

Whilst a deal for Wissa remains ongoing as Brentford continue their search for a replacement, eagle-eyed Newcastle United fans spotted that the DR Congo international had interacted with Fabrizio Romano’s Instagram post announcing Newcastle United’s capture of Ramsey. Alongside a mock-up of Ramsey in a Newcastle United shirt, Romano wrote: “𝐇𝐄𝐑𝐄 𝐖𝐄 𝐆𝐎! Newcastle agree deal to sign Jacob Ramsey from Aston Villa, all done 🤍🖤£40m fee agreed and travel for medical later today as Ramsey wanted Newcastle despite other clubs’ effort.

“New addition for Eddie Howe after Malick Thiaw… and more will follow soon ahead of Isak case solution 🔜”

Wissa was one of the thousands of accounts to like that post. The 28-year-old has expressed his desire to leave the Gtech Community Stadium this summer and has held crunch talks with sporting director Phil Giles over his future at the club.

Wissa left Brentford’s training camp in Portugal prematurely last month amid intense speculation linking him with a move to Newcastle United. Wissa has reportedly instructed Brentford that he would not play for the club again if a move to Tyneside wasn’t sanctioned this summer.

Speaking about the striker earlier this month, Keith Andrews said: “The situation is he’s training at the training ground but I think it’s probably public knowledge at this stage that he left that training camp in Lisbon. It was probably the right decision for all parties in that we had to support him in what is a difficult time for him.

“We need to remember that it’s not just about the footballer, it’s about the human being and the person first. Again, public knowledge that there is some interest in Wissa so we have to respect that, respect him.

“I’ve got a really good relationship with Yoane from last season and that is still the case now but obviously, it’s not ideal. [There is] constant communication with Yoane around the situation.”