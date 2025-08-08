Newcastle United latest news: Newcastle United’s first Premier League opponents, Aston Villa, have been handed a potentially major injury blow.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United’s Premier League season gets underway in just eight days time when they face Aston Villa in the midlands. Villa finished one place below the Magpies in the Premier League table and were forced to settle for a place in next season’s Europa League, rather than Champions League, after a highly controversial defeat on the final day of last season.

Games between Unai Emery’s Villa and Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United are often very entertaining and full throttle affairs. That is expected to be the same next weekend when the new Premier League season gets underway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United already know they will be without Joe Willock for that game after he suffered a calf injury in South Korea. On Willock, Howe said last week: “We initially feared he could have injured part of his Achilles,” United’s head coach said , “but thankfully that wasn't the case. But it looks like he's got a problem with a muscle in the calf.

“So we feel the injury isn't as serious as maybe first feared, which is great news for Joe, but it's still going to keep him out for a number of weeks. How many we're not sure, but early diagnosis is looking four to six, which, although being a blow, is probably much better than the initial thought. So some positive news on Joe Willock.”

Villa, meanwhile, will not have Emi Martinez in goal as he serves a one-match ban that carried over from the end of last season. The Argentine was sent off at Old Trafford in that aforementioned controversial defeat.

Aston Villa’s Morgan Rogers injury worry

Villa will also be sweating on the fitness of Morgan Rogers ahead of that clash against the Magpies next weekend after he was substituted during their thumping 4-0 win against Roma on Wednesday night. Goals from Emi Buendia, Jacob Ramsey, Donyell Malen and Ollie Watkins, who has been linked with a move to St James’ Park this summer, secured their victory - but were overshadowed by Rogers’ potential injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.

Rogers entered the action at half-time on Wednesday, but lasted just a matter of minutes before falling awkwardly on his ankle. The former Middlesbrough winger was immediately substituted by his manager after receiving treatment from the medical staff.

The Athletic report that Rogers will undergo further tests on that injury, but the hope from Villa is that it is not serious. They report that the 23-year-old could feature on the opening day of the season, although that will depend on what the results of the latest scans are.

The Villains’ pre-season campaign comes to an end this weekend with back-to-back friendly games against Marseille and Villarreal in France and Spain respectively. Newcastle United, meanwhile, have two matches against La Liga opposition at St James’ Park to round-off their off-season preparations.

Espanyol are tonight’s opponents (7:30pm kick-off) before a clash against Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid (4pm kick-off) tomorrow afternoon. Newcastle United Women will also play at St James’ Park tomorrow when they face Atletico Madrid Femenino (1pm kick-off). Both of those matches will see the Magpies compete to defend the Sela Cup.