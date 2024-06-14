Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Aston Villa could lose one of their key players this summer as Juventus look poised to swoop for Douglas Luiz.

Douglas Luiz’s move from Aston Villa to Juventus is reportedly progressing with the Brazilian having ‘agreed on personal terms’ with the Serie A club over a move. Villa, who like Newcastle United, Everton, Nottingham Forest and Leicester City, have to raise funds before June 30 in order to comply with Profit and Sustainability Rules, are set to receive a fee of €20m plus Weston McKennie and Samuel Iling-Junior in return for Luiz.

Iling-Junior has recently been linked with a move to Newcastle United after enjoying a breakthrough season with Juventus. The former Chelsea youngster made 27 Serie A appearances last season and is a regular in England’s Under-21 set-up.

McKennie, meanwhile, enjoyed a good season as he aims to rebuild his reputation following a bitterly disappointing loan spell at Leeds United in 2023. McKennie moved to Elland Road on-loan from Juventus, but couldn’t prevent their relegation from the Premier League.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the USA international is still to agree terms over a move to Villa in what is seemingly the final hurdle to overcome before the transfer is confirmed. Taking to X, Romano wrote: ‘Douglas Luiz has agreed on personal terms with Juventus! Aston Villa are prepared to accept Weston McKennie, Samuel Iling Jr and €20m fee. McKennie likes #AVFC destination but still needs to clarify his exit details from Juve, then the deal will be sealed.’