Ex-Newcastle United and Everton man lands shock new club in England’s 11th tier
Former Newcastle United and Everton midfielder Dan Gosling has signed for Westfield FC who currently play in the 11th tier of English football. The Sussex outfit have also announced the signing of former Bournemouth defender Charlie Daniels in a remarkable double capture of former Premier League stars.
Gosling spent the second half of last season at League Two side Notts County following his release by Watford in the summer, playing eight games in total. The 35-year-old joined Newcastle from Everton on a free transfer back in 2010 and played 34 times in all competitions for the Magpies during his three years as a first-team player.
It was at Bournemouth where Gosling really found a home, however, as he made just-shy of 200 appearances for the Cherries in six-and-a-half years with the club. And it was his time at the Vitality Stadium, playing alongside defender Steve Cook, which has led to this surprising transfer move.
Cook, who currently plays for QPR, is a part-owner of Westfield FC. Both Gosling and Daniels played alongside Cook at Bournemouth and will now be tasked with helping to get their former teammate’s club promoted from the Gray Hooper Holt LLP Mid Sussex Football League following a 5th placed finish last season.
Taking to X to announce the signing of Gosling, just hours after they revealed their move for Daniels, Westfield FC wrote: ‘Our second signing of the season! We welcome ex-Newcastle, Everton, Bournemouth & most recent Notts county midfielder Dan Gosling to the club. Another huge statement of intent for the 2024/25 season!’
