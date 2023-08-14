In the first half of Villa’s 5-1 defeat at Newcastle, Mings was stretchered off with a knee injury and taken for a scan. Villa have since confirmed that the England defender is facing a ‘lengthy’ spell on the sidelines and will require surgery on his knee.

It the second serious injury Aston Villa have suffered in the space of a week with Emi Buendia ruled out for the opening months of the season with a knee ligament injury.

Following the confirmation of his injury, Mings took to social media to post: “I don’t even know where to start but to say thank you for all of your messages of support Villa fans.

“From the day I came here on loan I’ve given everything on the pitch, I’ll now give everything off the pitch to come back even better, whilst supporting the team @AVFCOfficial.”

The 30-year-old then went on to thank everyone at Newcastle for their support.

“To the players, fans & staff connected to @NUFC I also want to say thank you,” Mings added. “The applause, the messages & the medical support I received on the day was really appreciated.”

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe also wished his former Bournemouth player the best following the injury.

“You never want to see that kind of situation for any player,” Howe said. “I don’t know the extent of the injury but it looks a nasty one but obviously time will tell on that.

“I signed Tyrone, it feels like a long time ago and I think on his debut for us he got a really serious injury but I have to say he faced that period out with incredible courage and resilience.

“What he’s done since that moment to go on and play for his country and be outstanding in the Premier League is testament to that resilience. I certainly wish him well and send him all my love.”