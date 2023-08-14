Mings dropped to the ground after competing for the ball with Alexander Isak in the first half of the Premier League opener. The Aston Villa defender had to be stretched off and went to hospital for a scan as Newcastle strolled to a 5-1 win.

Villa boss Unai Emery admitted the injury ‘didn’t look good’ and now an official club statement has shed more light on the severity of the injury.

The statement read: “Aston Villa can confirm that Tyrone Mings has sustained a significant knee injury.

“The England international was stretchered off from the field after damaging his knee during the first half of Villa’s match at Newcastle United on Saturday.

“The defender has undergone scans and will unfortunately require surgery ahead of a lengthy rehabilitation process.”

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe signed Mings during his time at Bournemouth in 2015 and has praised the character shown by the player amid previous injury issues.

“You never want to see that kind of situation for any player,” Howe said. “I don’t know the extent of the injury but it looks a nasty one but obviously time will tell on that.

“I signed Tyrone, it feels like a long time ago and I think on his debut for us he got a really serious injury but I have to say he faced that period out with incredible courage and resilience.

“What he’s done since that moment to go on and play for his country and be outstanding in the Premier League is testament to that resilience. I certainly wish him well and send him all my love.”

Injuries limited Mings to just 17 Premier League appearances for Bournemouth over three-and-a-half seasons before he joined Villa on an initial loan deal which was later made permanent.