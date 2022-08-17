Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Carlos was withdrawn in the final moments of the Premier League fixture as Villa held out for a 2-1 win at Villa Park thanks to goals from Danny Ings and Emi Buendia.

The Brazilian signed for the West Midlands outfit from Sevilla for a reported £26million following the 2021-22 season.

Tyrone Mings and Diego Carlos of Aston Villa react during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Everton FC at Villa Park on August 13, 2022 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United were heavily linked with the 29-year-old back in January as head coach Eddie Howe looked to bolster his defence having missed out on top target Sven Botman.

United made a bid for Carlos but were unable to strike a deal with the La Liga side as they moved on to sign Dan Burn from Brighton & Hove Albion instead before securing Botman over the summer.