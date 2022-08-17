Aston Villa suffer major injury blow with former Newcastle United target ‘out for the season’
Aston Villa defender Diego Carlos could be out for the season after rupturing his Achilles’ tendon against Everton on Saturday.
Carlos was withdrawn in the final moments of the Premier League fixture as Villa held out for a 2-1 win at Villa Park thanks to goals from Danny Ings and Emi Buendia.
The Brazilian signed for the West Midlands outfit from Sevilla for a reported £26million following the 2021-22 season.
Newcastle United were heavily linked with the 29-year-old back in January as head coach Eddie Howe looked to bolster his defence having missed out on top target Sven Botman.
United made a bid for Carlos but were unable to strike a deal with the La Liga side as they moved on to sign Dan Burn from Brighton & Hove Albion instead before securing Botman over the summer.
Carlos will require surgery and could be ruled out for the rest of the season after being given a ‘six to nine month’ return time.