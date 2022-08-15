Goncalo Ramos' 14-word response to Newcastle United transfer interest following ‘bid’ reports

After scoring against Newcastle in pre-season, the 21-year-old has started the 2022-23 campaign in fine form with four goals and three assists in his opening four matches in all competitions.
The Magpies are very keen to sign a forward in the final weeks of the summer transfer window and Ramos has emerged as a key target.
Reports from Portugal last week claimed that an official bid in excess of €30million (roughly £25.3million) plus add-ons was expected to be made by Newcastle.
There has been no confirmation of a bid at this stage and Ramos has now broken his silence on his future.
The young striker was asked about transfer interest from the Premier League after he scored the only goal of the game in Benfica’s 1-0 win over Casa Pia on Saturday.
Ramos responded: "I'm at Benfica, I'm fine, we're playing well. What matters to me is Benfica.”
With less than three weeks left of the transfer window, Newcastle are still yet to bolster their attacking line with Callum Wilson and Chris Wood the only senior striking options.
Although Eddie Howe has claimed players such as Joelinton, Allan Saint-Maximin and Jacob Murphy could play in a central attacking role if needed, the United head coach is aware that reinforcements are required.
“As I’ve said many times, we’re looking [to sign players],” he said. “We are aware that there are certain parts of the squad that we’d love to strengthen and give us more options.”