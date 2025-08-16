Aston Villa v Newcastle United: The Premier League has returned and a clash at Villa Park against the Villains is the perfect curtain raiser for Eddie Howe’s side.

Newcastle United head into a new Premier League season full of hope that they can build on a very good campaign last year and have another successful season. Eddie Howe’s squad has been strengthened during the summer and more are expected to join before deadline day, although they have lost some big characters and influences in that time.

Aston Villa, the team that finished just one place below them in the Premier League table last season, will be tough opponents for the Magpies this afternoon, though. Their recent record at Villa Park is not very good and memories of their 4-1 humbling in this fixture last season still linger.

Of course, they did beat Villa 5-1 on the opening day of the 2023/24 season, but that was in front of a rabid St James’ Park crowd - with today’s clash on the road a completely different prospect for Howe and his side. Here, we take a look at everything fans need to know about Newcastle United’s clash with Aston Villa:

When is Aston Villa v Newcastle United?

The Premier League clash between Aston Villa and Newcastle United kicks-off at 12:30pm at Villa Park. Craig Pawson, the man who sent off Fabian Schar in last season’s Premier League opener, will referee the match with Peter Bankes on VAR duty.

What TV channel is Aston Villa v Newcastle United on?

Aston Villa v Newcastle United will be broadcast live on TV in the United Kingdom by TNT Sports. Coverage on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate begins at 11am. The match can also be streamed online through Discovery + .

How else can Aston Villa v Newcastle United be followed?

BBC Radio Newcastle and TalkSport will have live radio commentary of the match. Alternatively, the Shields Gazette will bring you all the latest news, updates and reaction from events that unfold at Villa Park online, on our social media channels and our news WhatsApp group .

Aston Villa v Newcastle United injury news

Newcastle United will not have Joe Willock available to him at Villa Park this afternoon. Willock was injured during pre-season and whilst that isn’t expected to be a serious one, he will not feature this afternoon.

Speaking yesterday about the midfielder, Howe said: “Everyone is available apart from Joe [Willock], and he’s not too far away himself. We have a relatively good looking squad in terms of injury news.”

Howe also confirmed that new signing Malick Thiaw will be included in the squad. Thiaw’s move from AC Milan was confirmed earlier this week.

Alexander Isak, though, won’t be available this afternoon. Howe reiterated that Isak’s ‘situation remains the same’ and that he won’t be in contention for selection until that changes.

Villa, meanwhile, will not have Emi Martinez available as he serves a one-match ban following his red card in the final game of last season. There are also doubts over the fitness of Morgan Rogers who missed Villa’s final two pre-season matches through injury.