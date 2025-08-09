Eddie Howe and Becky Langley's sides take on Atletico Madrid at St James' Park this afternoon. | Getty Images

Newcastle United v Atletico Madrid: How to watch online, injury news plus why Alexander Isak won’t feature for Eddie Howe’s side.

Newcastle United return to St James’ Park tonight for the second time inside 24 hours as Eddie Howe’s side face off against potential Champions League opposition in Atletico Madrid. The Magpies squared off against Espanyol last night, with Diego Simeone’s side posing as the last test of pre-season before their Premier League campaign gets underway against Aston Villa.

Newcastle United women are also set to play at St James’ Park today when they take on Atletico Madrid Femenino. Both Howe and Becky Langley’s side are looking to retain the Sela Cup which they won in pre-season last year.

Here, we take a look at everything fans need to know ahead of the Newcastle United v Atletico Madrid double-header at St James’ Park:

When is Newcastle United v Atletico Madrid

Today’s game between Newcastle United Women and Atletico Madrid Femenino kicks-off at 1pm at St James’ Park. The clash between Howe and Simeone’s sides will kick-off at 4pm. There are no tickets available for either game with St James’ Park completely sold out.

How to watch Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur

Supporters can stream both of today’s games online through NUFC TV. Newcastle United offered supporters the chance to purchase a streaming package which includes all of their matches in pre-season.

Mags + Members had been sent a unique code that will allow them to purchase streaming for all seven pre-season games, including the women’s Sela Cup clash against Atletico Madrid Femenino, for £9.99 - although that offer has now ended.

Mags/Junior Mags members, meanwhile, could have bought the Official Streaming Pass for £19.99 whilst non-members got all matches for £29.99.

Individual match streams for today’s game are available to purchase via NUFC TV as well. Those can be bought online.

Newcastle United v Atletico Madrid injury news

Newcastle United will be without Joe Willock this afternoon after he suffered a calf injury whilst in South Korea last week. The former Arsenal man has been ruled-out of action for 4-6 weeks and will certainly miss the start of their Premier League campaign.

Howe is expected to name a completely different starting XI to the one that began Friday night’s clash against Espanyol.

Alexander Isak news

One man who also won’t feature against Atletico Madrid is Alexander Isak. The Mail confirmed on Thursday that the Swedish international was not being considered for selection for either Friday or Saturday’s games.

Isak returned to the club’s training ground earlier this week, but has yet to train with his teammates. Speaking about the Swede’s return to training last weekend, Howe said: “You have to earn the right to train with us. We are Newcastle United.

“The player has a responsibility here to be part of a team and part of a squad - you have to act in the right way. So that is also at play here.

“We will make sure that any player does that to earn the right to train with the group. No player can expect to act poorly and train with the group as normal.”