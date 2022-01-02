Atletico Madrid squad list drops hint over Kieran Trippier's immediate future following Newcastle United bid
Newcastle United have started their January transfer window with a formal bid for Atletico Madrid and England right-back Kieran Trippier.
It is understood that Trippier is keen on the proposed move and Atletico would allow the 31-year-old to leave for the right price.
With discussions ongoing between the clubs, Atletico manager Diego Simeone said: "Trippier now has to decide if he wants to leave or not. We will move on his decision.”
But with Simeone preparing his squad to face Rayo Vallecano on Sunday afternoon, he dropped a key hint that the defender’s potential arrival on Tyneside may not be as imminent as originally expected.
Trippier has started the last two La Liga matches for the Spanish champions since returning from injury and has been named as part of the matchday squad at Estadio Metropolitano this weekend.
Any omission from the matchday squad would have suggested an arrival on Tyneside was imminent. Instead, discussions are now expected to continue into next week.