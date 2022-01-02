It is understood that Trippier is keen on the proposed move and Atletico would allow the 31-year-old to leave for the right price.

With discussions ongoing between the clubs, Atletico manager Diego Simeone said: "Trippier now has to decide if he wants to leave or not. We will move on his decision.”

But with Simeone preparing his squad to face Rayo Vallecano on Sunday afternoon, he dropped a key hint that the defender’s potential arrival on Tyneside may not be as imminent as originally expected.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Trippier has started the last two La Liga matches for the Spanish champions since returning from injury and has been named as part of the matchday squad at Estadio Metropolitano this weekend.

Any omission from the matchday squad would have suggested an arrival on Tyneside was imminent. Instead, discussions are now expected to continue into next week.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Kieran Trippier of Atletico Madrid applauds the fans following the La Liga Santander match between Club Atletico de Madrid and Real Betis at Estadio Wanda Metropolitano on October 31, 2021 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images)

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.