Atletico Madrid supporter begs Kieran Trippier to stay as right-back makes 'farewell gesture' following Newcastle United bid
One Atletico Madrid supporter made his feelings on Kieran Trippier clear amid interest from Newcastle United.
The Magpies have recently tabled a transfer bid for the England international, who is keen on a return to England.
In the meantime, Trippier has started the last three matches for Atletico and played the full 90 minutes as the La Liga champions beat Rayo Vallecano 2-0 on Sunday.
During the game, one young supporter held up a message to Trippier which read in English: “Trippier stay! [You're] a great soccer player.”
Following the game, Trippier was the last Atletico player left out on the pitch at Estadio Metropolitano as he applauded the home supporters in attendance.
Whether it was a farewell gesture or just a simple applause will become apparent in the upcoming days as The Magpies close in on a move for the England international, who is understood to have a release clause of £31million