The Magpies have recently tabled a transfer bid for the England international, who is keen on a return to England.

In the meantime, Trippier has started the last three matches for Atletico and played the full 90 minutes as the La Liga champions beat Rayo Vallecano 2-0 on Sunday.

During the game, one young supporter held up a message to Trippier which read in English: “Trippier stay! [You're] a great soccer player.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following the game, Trippier was the last Atletico player left out on the pitch at Estadio Metropolitano as he applauded the home supporters in attendance.

Whether it was a farewell gesture or just a simple applause will become apparent in the upcoming days as The Magpies close in on a move for the England international, who is understood to have a release clause of £31million

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

Kieran Trippier of Atletico de Madrid is tackled by Carlos Neva of Granada CF during the La Liga Santander match between Granada CF and Club Atletico de Madrid at Nuevo Estadio de Los Carmenes on December 22, 2021 in Granada, Spain. (Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images)

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.