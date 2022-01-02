A brace from Angel Correa ended the La Liga champions’ four game losing streak and saw them leapfrog Rayo into fourth place.

Trippier was named in the starting line-up for Atletico despite Newcastle making a formal bid for the England international on Saturday.

The Magpies are understood to be closing in on a deal for the England right-back, but he remains very much involved at Atletico for the time being.

Atletico manager Diego Simeone commented that Trippier’s future lies in the player’s hands following Newcastle’s bid. He said: “Trippier now has to decide if he wants to leave or not. We will move on his decision.”

The former Tottenham Hotspur full-back is believed to have a release clause of £31million.

Despite the ongoing uncertainty surrounding his future, Trippier has now started the last three matches for Atletico since returning from a shoulder injury, playing the full game on each occasion.

The 31-year-old is understood to be keen on a return to the Premier League with relegation-threatened Newcastle a likely destination. And a move could still be completed in time for next Saturday’s FA Cup third round match against Cambridge United at St James’s Park.

Kieran Trippier of Atletico Madrid applauds the fans following the La Liga Santander match between Club Atletico de Madrid and Real Betis at Estadio Wanda Metropolitano on October 31, 2021 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images)

Newcastle’s next scheduled Premier League match is at home to Watford on January 15. The club are hopeful Trippier will be one of a few arrivals in through the door by then.

