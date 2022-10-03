Hayden is yet to make his debut for Norwich after joining the club from Newcastle United on an initial loan deal. The 27-year-old picked up a knee injury in pre-season and required further surgery.

The midfielder also missed the second half of last season for Newcastle due to a serious knee injury.

Isaac Hayden at Newcastle United. (Photo by Alex Morton/Getty Images)

The Canaries have an obligation to make the loan permanent providing certain ‘performance-related criteria’ are met during the 2022-23 Championship campaign.

Hayden returned to Newcastle to work on his rehabilitation but is now closing in on his Norwich debut.

“Isaac’s back running now after a ten-day period,” Smith told Norfolk Live. “It is always a concern when you bring in a player who was fit.

"We have to remember that he had an operation last season, but he trained for six weeks with no problems at all at Newcastle towards the end of last season. He came in for the first week and trained with us and it was fine. Then his knee started swelling up.

“He’s had to have an operation to deal with that. You can get a couple of complications and he’s had that at the moment. But I expect him to be out on the grass soon. It’s been frustrating for everybody, none more so than Isaac.