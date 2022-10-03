Newcastle United confirm departure of former Everton, Aston Villa and Arsenal player
Newcastle United have confirmed that Under-21s assistant coach Kevin Richardson is leaving the club.
Richardson has worked with Newcastle’s academy sides for the past 12-years, coaching at Under-18 and Under-21 level.
The 59-year-old has worked alongside Elliott Dickman with Newcastle’s second-string side.
The one-time England international midfielder also enjoyed a decorated playing career where he won numerous major honours with Everton, Aston Villa and Arsenal.
Despite being born and raised in Newcastle, Richardson never played for the club having been plucked from Montagu and North Fenham Boys Club by Everton as a teenager.
Following confirmation of his departure, Richardson told the club website: "I have very much enjoyed my work at the academy and wish the players and staff every success for the future as I look forward to spending more time with my family after what has been an incredible career.”
Newcastle have confirmed that the search for Richardson’s replacement as Under-21s assistant coach is now under way.