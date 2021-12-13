Backroom change 'revealed' at Newcastle United
Callum Walsh has left Newcastle United following the arrival of Dan Hodges, according to a report.
Monday, 13th December 2021, 11:05 am
Walsh, previously at Huddersfield Town, succeeded Jamie Harley as the club’s head of sports science in the summer.
However, Eddie Howe, appointed as head coach last month, recruited Hodges, who was his head of sports science at Bournemouth.
And Training Ground Guru report that Walsh has left the club after a five-month stay at St James’s Park.
Howe also brought Jason Tindall, Stephen Purches and Simon Weatherstone with him.