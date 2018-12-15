'Baffling': Newcastle fans react as key man is dropped against Huddersfield

Rafa Benitez has made three changes to his side for today's Premier League game at Huddersfield.

Fabian Schar, Javier Manquillo and Kenedy will all return following last weekend's 2-1 defeat by Wolves.

Federico Fernandez, who suffered a calf injury against The Wanderers, and DeAndre Yedlin, who was shown a straight red card, are both unavailable for the trip to the John Smith's Stadium.

But many fans are unhappy at the exclusion of Matt Ritchie, who has been dropped to the bench.

Here's how some fans reacted on social media:

@georgienufc98: I would have trusted Ritchie more as rwb than manquillo man!

@goneforaburton6: Wasn't expecting no Dummett and no Ritchie but there you go.... Howay the lads!

@gordonbennett12: Kenedy for Ritchie beggars belief, he owes us big style after last week #NUFC

@FordeHaveMercy: No Jonjo, Dummett & Ritchie don't start...do I hear the pub calling...MAKE MINE A TREBLE!

@KieronGilmour7: Feel if Ritchie is fit he has to play in this team #nufc

@towlawstev: Why's ritchie out?? Not sure how atsu is getting a game at the min tho but we need to win this BIG TIME.

@MrMarkByers: Playing a right footer at left back with a left footed left back on the bench. Baffling.

@harryscottt_: What I don’t get is if dummet to be on the bench last week how’s he not available today to start

@James_NUFC1892: 5-4-1? Kenedy at LB?

@Markn456: Rafa Benitez won't ever give youth a chance will he?