Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged from St James’ Park and beyond:

Former Liverpool star ‘tipped’ for Newcastle United move

Ally McCoist believes that St James’ Park could be a destination for Sadio Mane if he leaves Bayern Munich. The former Liverpool winger only moved to the Bundesliga giants last summer, however, he has struggled at his new club and has been tipped with a potential move back to England.

Speaking on TalkSport, McCoist revealed his belief that Newcastle could be a potential destination for Mane: “I don’t think he’s coming back to the Premier League,” McCoist said. “It has been a bit of a disaster for him [at Bayern Munich].

“It has not been good for him at all. It looks like he will leave at the end of the season.

“Will he come back to England? Where would Sadio Mane go?“[Newcastle] that’s a potential. That’s perhaps one that could afford, not necessarily the wages that he is on, but they would certainly look after him.”

Barcelona chief on Ansu Fati’s future at club

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has revealed that Ansu Fati wants to stay at the club, despite reports that he could be on the move to the Premier League this summer. Wolves, Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur have all been linked with a move for the winger, but Laporta believes his future is at the Camp Nou.

Laporta told TV3: “Ansu Fati is a player we want at the club and he wants to stay at Barca too.

“Now he is coming on more. He is a man we count on.

“It is the coaching staff who will have to decide what happens with Ansu next season. He is a Barca player.

“We love him. He is a player of high quality and integrated (into our squad). I know he wants to succeed at Barca. We’ll see how it goes.”

