Newcastle United latest news: Barcelona travel to St James’ Park on Thursday for their first Champions League league phase match.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Barcelona have been handed a major boost ahead of their clash with Newcastle United on Thursday with the news that Hansi Flick will be in the dugout at St James’ Park. Barcelona take on Newcastle United in their first league phase match on Thursday night at a sold-out St James’ Park.

Having at last secured their first win of the season with victory over Wolves at St James’ Park on Saturday, Eddie Howe’s side will head into that game against the reigning Spanish champions full of hope that they can upset the odds and record a memorable win on Tyneside. However, they will have to do that without new signings Yoane Wissa and Jacob Ramsey after the pair were ruled-out of action due to injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ramsey suffered an ankle injury before the international break, whilst Wissa injured his knee whilst away with DR Congo during the break. Nick Woltemade, who netted his first goal for the Magpies at the weekend, will likely lead the line against the Catalan giants.

Barcelona receive major boost after UEFA U-Turn

Just days ahead of their trip to the north east of England, Barcelona have received a major boost following news that Hansi Flick’s touchline ban has been lifted by UEFA. The German had been handed a ban by UEFA after being charged by the governing body with ‘misconduct’ following his side’s defeat against Inter Milan in last season’s semi-final.

Flick, along with his assistant Marcus Sorg were handed a one-match ban by UEFA plus fines of €20,000 apiece. Those bans would have seen them miss Thursday night’s game, but a successful appeal by Barcelona has seen those bans lifted.

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.

Mundo Deportivo report that both Flick and Sorg will be allowed on the touchline on Thursday having had their one-match ban suspended for a year. Any further infringement by either Sorg or Flick will see that ban imposed and they will be forced to miss a game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United, meanwhile, have no suspension issues to be concerned about on Thursday. Anthony Gordon, who has served two games of a three match domestic ban, will be allowed to play.

The mouthwatering clash on Thursday comes 28 years and one day after Newcastle United’s famous 3-2 win over Barcelona in 1997. On that day, a Tino Asprilla hat-trick put Kenny Dalglish's side three goals to the good before a late Barcelona fightback threatened to ruin one of the great European nights on Tyneside.

In fact, this week’s game will be the fifth time that these two sides have faced each other in the Champions League and whilst many Magpies fans will have fond memories of their clashes against Barcelona, it is the Spanish side who enjoy the better of their past meetings.

Other than the aforementioned 3-2 game at St James’ Park in 1997, Barcelona have emerged victorious in all three of their other meetings. The most recent of those games did take over 22 years ago, though, when goals from Thiago Motta and future Magpies striker Patrick Kluivert earned Barcelona a 2-0 win at St James’ Park on 19 March 2003.