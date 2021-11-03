Away from managerial news at Newcastle United, here we round up all the latest stories that have merged today from St James’s Park and beyond:

German star ‘interested’ in Newcastle project

According to journalist Christian Falk, Bayern Munich’s Niklas Sule is ‘interested in the project at Newcastle’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Barcelona are reportedly waiting on a bid from Newcastle United for Philippe Coutinho (Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images)

Falk also confirmed that talks between Newcastle and Sule’s ‘management’ had taken place.

Sule joined Bayern in 2017, making a move worth around £20m from Hoffenheim.

However, the German international is out of contract this summer and is reportedly willing to leave Munich in search of a new challenge.

Sule has been a regular in the starting XI for Bayern this season, however, he was absent for last night’s clash with Benfica.

Barcelona ‘very much waiting’ to sanction Newcastle signing

Reports from Spain today are suggesting that Barcelona are ‘very much waiting’ for an offer from Newcastle for Philippe Coutinho with the Brazilian expected to depart the Camp Nou in January.

Coutinho was a regular under Ronald Koeman, however, he has not featured since Koeman’s departure from the club and with financial constraints tough at Barcelona, Coutinho may be one of the players they look to offload from their wage budget.

Reports also suggest that a loan-move from Newcastle may be considered in January.

Meanwhile, long-term Newcastle target Ousmane Dembele is apparently looking to extend his contract at Barcelona in a move that, if it comes to fruition, would end all speculation that the winger may be making a summer move to Tyneside.

Contrasting fortunes for Newcastle’s League One loanees

Kelland Watts’ impressive spell on-loan at Wigan Athletic has seen the Latics climb to the summit of the League One table.

Despite missing last night’s 3-2 comeback win against Fleetwood, Watts has played a considerable role in Wigan’s successful season so far.

This success is not shared by Rodrgio Vilca however, who currently finds himself at the opposite end of the League One table with struggling Doncaster Rovers.

Vilca was an unused substitute for Donny’s 1-1 draw with fellow-strugglers Crewe Alexandra.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.